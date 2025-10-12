Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Opinion
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Unidentified drones in European skies stoke “hybrid war” fears

Cathrin Schaer
Opinion by
Europe correspondent·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read
Cathin Schaer is a freelance journalist living in Berlin

Russian combat drones have been seen over Europe.

Russian combat drones have been seen over Europe.

For the past month or so, Europe has been plagued by a rash of mysterious drone sightings. They’ve been spotted over military bases and critical infrastructure including airports in Germany, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Belgium, Poland and Romania, among others places.

But it’s unclear exactly where they’re coming from.

Drones shot

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save