Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Opinion
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Rules-bound Germany ignores the one that really counts

Cathrin Schaer
Opinion by
Europe correspondent·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
Cathin Schaer is a freelance journalist living in Berlin

Germany has been one of Israel’s key military suppliers since 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Germany has been one of Israel’s key military suppliers since 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Germans love telling people off. It’s an accepted part of culture here, an annoying habit that would probably get you beaten up in New Zealand. But in Berlin it’s not at all unusual for some random German to peer into your pram and tell you your child is not dressed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save