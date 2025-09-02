Listener

Meaningless political theatre: Ukrainians on the latest moves to bring lasting peace

By Andrew Gunn
New Zealand Listener·
14 mins to read

Meaningless political theatre: Ukrainians on the latest moves to bring lasting peace
One of David Chichkan's patriotic works. Image / Supplied

President Vladimir Putin’s arrival at the Alaska summit on August 15 effectively marked his return from diplomatic isolation within the Western world. Here in Kyiv, many Ukrainians have accepted that the United States can no longer be treated as a true ally, but were not prepared to see a group

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save