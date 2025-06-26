Advertisement
Opinion

Would banning the Nazis have really changed history?

Cathrin Schaer
By
Europe correspondent·New Zealand Listener·
Editor-in-chief Jürgen Elsässer holds a copy of far-right magazine Compact. Photo / Getty Images

If you could go back in time and ban the Nazi party, would you? Especially given all you now know about the misery the German political party would cause before and during a world war.

It sounds like a rather thrilling premise. Back to the Future 4: Marty McFly versus But in fact, it’s a question far less adventurous German politicians, lawyers, journalists and judges have been debating for almost a year now.

Save

