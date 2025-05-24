Advertisement
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Bulletin from Berlin: The EU has become a paradise for preppers

Cathrin Schaer
By
Europe correspondent·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

The Walking Dead: A how-to guide for preppers. Photo / Supplied

Opinion by Cathrin Schaer
Cathin Schaer is a freelance journalist living in Berlin
Some of us are way ahead of the European Commission on this one. The executive branch of the European Union, which looks after the bloc’s day-to-day business, recently told all 448 million people on the continent they should be better prepared for emergencies.

Geopolitical conflicts, cybersecurity threats, natural disasters –

