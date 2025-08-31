Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

Russell Brown: Austerity measures hit Auckland hard

Russell Brown
By
Columnist & features writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Outlier: Westmere's famous butcher has benefited in the wake of streetscaping. Photo / Getty Images

Outlier: Westmere's famous butcher has benefited in the wake of streetscaping. Photo / Getty Images

Russell Brown
Opinion by Russell Brown
Russell Brown is a freelance journalist based in Auckland
Learn more

Auckland’s economic numbers tell a bleak story: homelessness is surging, unemployment is well over the national average and the real estate market is in a persistent slump. But on a recent sunny Saturday in Westmere, you might not have noticed.

The shopping village’s famous butcher recently doubled its floor area,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save