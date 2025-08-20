Advertisement
Listener

Russell Brown: Can the arrival of a new supermarket supplant old favourites?

Russell Brown
By
Columnist & features writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Pt Chev is gaining a new supermarket, but how will it change the neighbourhood? Photo / Getty Images

Russell Brown
Opinion by Russell Brown
Russell Brown is a freelance journalist based in Auckland
By the time you read this, a New World will have arrived. A supermarket, that is. The news that construction was to begin was reported 18 months ago by Stuff, under the bracing headline, “This Auckland town centre is a bit crap, but that could soon change”.

