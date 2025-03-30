Advertisement
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Russell Brown: Elon Musk’s path to gamer exile

Russell Brown
By
Columnist & features writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Elon Musk: How can anybody be that insecure? Photo / Getty Images

Elon Musk: How can anybody be that insecure? Photo / Getty Images

Russell Brown
Opinion by Russell Brown
Russell Brown is a freelance journalist based in Auckland
Learn more

‘It’s pathetic,” my son said to me earlier this year. “How can anybody be that insecure?”

He had just finished explaining to me the strange story of Elon Musk and Path of Exile 2. It’s a tale that has much to say about where the world finds itself in 2025.

Save

