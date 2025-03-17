Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Russell Brown: Northland green fairy arrest exposes a flawed system

Russell Brown
By
Columnist & features writer·New Zealand Listener·
7 mins to read

A petition has been launched seeking to extend the “palliative exemption” to those who produce and supply cannabis to patients. Photo / Getty Images

A petition has been launched seeking to extend the “palliative exemption” to those who produce and supply cannabis to patients. Photo / Getty Images

Russell Brown
Opinion by Russell Brown
Russell Brown is a freelance journalist based in Auckland
Learn more

It’s been seven years since I flew to Wellington to address the health select committee, and a few months more since my old friend died. My written submission on the Misuse of Drugs (Medicinal Cannabis) Amendment Bill 2018 had gone in only after I assured a diligent Parliamentary staffer that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener