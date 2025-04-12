Advertisement
Russell Brown: Treasures shared

Russell Brown
By
Columnist & features writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Librarians and archivists bring us news of the past. Photo / Getty Images

A 1970s slum house in Grey Lynn. A sad-looking elephant in 1920s Wellington, with an ad for a circus scrawled on its flank. Tables groaning with Kodachrome-coloured coleslaw and ham for the opening of St Lukes Mall in 1971. A yellowing image of the Windsor Castle pub in 1884, captioned

