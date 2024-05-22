Advertisement
Opinion: Considerable effort needed to achieve free-trade agreement with India

By Nick Bridge
Out in the fields in 1993, Nick Bridge talks to a Punjabi industrialist flanked by staff and his wife, Diana. Photo / supplied

Opinion: Our government has set itself a daunting challenge, to deepen and widen New Zealand’s relations with India with the aim of concluding a free-trade agreement with what is the world’s fastest-growing large economy. The

