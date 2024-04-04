Advertisement
Oops, we did it again: All the things women have done wrong lately

By Hemma Vara
4 mins to read
Regardless of your views on Grazie Sophia Christie’s marriage or the Princess of Wales’ broadcast or Hilary Barry’s dress, it’s clear that society still feels too comfortable judging women. Photo / Getty Images

This is an online exclusive story.

We live in a world where women still just can’t seem to get things right.

Let’s start with television personality Hilary Barry, who hosted an episode of Seven in a brown satin Kate Sylvester dress with a modest v-cut neckline, bunched sleeves, and a midi-length hem. I thought her attire was chic and understated, but what would I know?

