Opinion

Hemma Vara: A modern guide to pregnancy etiquette

By Hemma Vara
5 mins to read
Rebelling against the advice you didn’t ask for has never felt so right. Photo / Getty Images

Photo / Getty Images

Appearing visibly pregnant turns you into a minor celebrity overnight. I know, because I am now very visibly pregnant.

Formerly an invisible nobody, strangers now usher me across the road and give me priority at

