The Orange Peel Theory: Can this modern love test reveal if your relationship is doomed?

If you’re using an orange to determine whether to dump your partner, deep down, you probably already know the answer. Photo / Getty Images

Just when we thought we were done with the worst TikTok trends of 2023, an absurd new contender has emerged for the new year: partner tests.

Claiming to reveal how much your other half cares about you, one of these tests is dubbed the Orange Peel Theory. Here’s how it works: hand your partner an orange and ask them to peel it for you.

Their reaction will apparently speak volumes. Will they question your request, show irritation, or peel the orange without hesitation?

There are hundreds of viral videos on TikTok showcasing partners’ responses to this seemingly simple question. One boyfriend’s response is a sarcastic “tough luck buddy...as if I don’t do enough”. The comments from viewers are flooded with messages like “Girl actually run” and “Ur way too hot for that”.

In another video, a man hilariously replies with, “Since when do you eat fruit?” instead passing his girlfriend a packet of cookie dough. Then there’s the husband who peels the orange without his wife even having to ask. “This man went above and beyond”, gushes one commentator, the consensus being that he’s a ‘green flag’.

The Orange Peel Theory isn’t really about oranges at all. It’s not about your capability to peel the citrus yourself, and it doesn’t matter why you’ve passed your partner the orange — whether you hate the mess or don’t want to ruin your freshly painted nails.

The theory is about whether your partner is willing to do small acts of kindness that show their love and appreciation towards you. It could be seen as a lack of care and consideration if they refuse or hesitate.

As the hyped-up comments from TikTok users reveal, many believe the Orange Peel Theory is a definitive test of relationship health and a way to expose whether your partner is a ‘red’ or ‘green flag’. After all, social media forums are the perfect ground for netizens jumping to extreme conclusions — in the case of the Orange Peel Theory, if your partner refuses to peel your orange, you should ‘dump them’.

In a way, the theory is a metaphor for the mental load, or the invisible labour typically carried by women in managing a household and family. Women are generally expected to care for everything, so why can’t their partner do the same for them?

Others argue that asking your partner to peel an orange indicates diva-like behaviour or a sign your relationship needs boundaries. And if your partner refuses to peel the orange, it doesn’t necessarily mean your relationship is doomed. Your partner may express their love in other ways, like with words of affirmation, quality time or physical touch. Not everyone wants an orange peeled for them, after all.

However, the benefit of the Orange Peel Theory is that it encourages open discussion about what we want from our relationships and how to balance competing needs and preferences. It can highlight conflicting communication styles that need addressing. Or it may be a wake-up call that you’re not receiving the attention and care you deserve. But let’s be honest: if you’re using an orange to determine whether to dump your partner, deep down, you probably already know the answer.

The Orange Peel Theory’s viral nature exemplifies how absurd internet culture can be, highlighting the ‘TikTokification’ of society, where videos are engineered to go viral. It’s a reminder that social media often oversimplifies complex issues like relationship dynamics, prompting us to question the meaning and value of what we consume online, even if it’s trending.

That said, if you’re in the mood for a petty argument with your other half or desperate for your 15 seconds of TikTok fame, you may as well give the Orange Peel Theory a go. And if a piece of fruit isn’t enough to make or break your relationship, you can always search for the ‘bird test’ on TikTok. But consider yourself warned…