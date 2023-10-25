Hemma Vara: Cycle syncing: A viral TikTok wellness trend or a misleading health myth?

Women are increasingly being empowered to seek answers and take control of their health outside of our doctors’ offices. Photo / Getty Images

“Nobody is talking about this and you need to know,” says TikTok user Nicole Bendayan in a video to her 829.1k followers on cycle syncing. She explains that our bodies need to be supported differently through each phase of our menstrual cycle and that as a “cycle syncing nutritionist”, she helps women live in tune with their cycles.

Bendayan’s video has commanded the attention of thousands of TikTok users, amassed 16.9k likes and 3,453 saves. “Why don’t we learn this in school?” laments one commenter. Another says, “You should write a book about this.”

A quick search of the words “cycle syncing” on TikTok reveals that the concept, initially coined in 2014 by functional nutrition and women’s hormone expert Alisa Vitti, aligns your diet, exercise and lifestyle with the four phases of your menstrual cycle. In the follicular phase, which marks the days leading up to ovulation, cycle syncing proponents say that during this phase, when your oestrogen levels are rising and your energy levels are typically high, it is optimal to consume foods rich in iron, partake in high-intensity workouts, and tackle challenging tasks.

Conversely, progesterone levels peak and drop during the luteal phase, which marks the days after ovulation until you menstruate. You’re said to feel more introspective and fatigued, so proponents recommend eating magnesium-rich foods, adopting gentle exercise modes, prioritising rest, and even avoiding scheduling work deadlines.

Those favouring cycle syncing all share similar sentiments that this “2023 wellness trend” will “tap into your femininity” or “biohack your life”. They are not necessarily health professionals; some are self-appointed life coaches and others are 19-year-old women sharing their “journeys to wellness”. Their confident pronouncements ­- as well as thousands of comments from users saying that cycle syncing has improved their energy levels, cleared their acne, alleviated their menstrual cramps and helped them lose weight - is enticing.

In a time where women’s healthcare is inadequately researched, and gender bias in medical diagnoses adversely impacts us more than men, women are increasingly being empowered to seek answers and take control of their health outside of our doctors’ offices. Social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram have become safe spaces to seek answers and find community with others. It is encouraging to freely discuss our menstrual cycles online, given that it was previously considered taboo.

But while open dialogue around concepts like cycle syncing can help us feel like we are taking control of our health, it can be hard to tell whether trends like this cross the line from unconventional but effective to outright misinformation.

According to experts, the evidence in support of cycle syncing is limited. Eating certain foods during specific phases won’t necessarily influence your hormones. There is some evidence indicating that different stages of the menstrual cycle may affect athletic performance, and the United States women’s soccer team have credited their 2019 World Cup win in part to adjusting their workouts during the lower-energy phases of their cycles. Still, more research is necessary to prove whether this is more than anecdotal.

There are also dangers in placing stock in trends like cycle syncing. Spending the time and energy planning meals and exercise routines around your menstrual cycles can be stressful, perhaps even more so if the promised results prove elusive. And not everyone experiences a regular menstrual cycle, so without regular hormone testing, you won’t necessarily know which phase you are experiencing. Some TikTokers even claim cycle syncing on hormonal birth control can help you “tune into your body”, but the reality is that you don’t ovulate or experience the same naturally occurring fluctuations in hormones when you’re on the Pill.

There is also a more insidious side to cycle syncing, the idea that we should avoid certain activities, whether complex tasks or stressful deadlines, at certain times of our cycle. As someone who often feels weary from the expectations of balancing work and personal commitments, it is reassuring to hear yet another reason why we should slow down and do less. But in the real world, work deadlines don’t revolve around our luteal phases, and relying too heavily on our hormones absolves us of accountability. If we’re severely fatigued or experiencing severe menstrual cramps, we should be seeking help beyond a self-appointed cycle syncing expert on TikTok.

While cycle syncing critics say a consistent approach to dieting and exercise is the best thing you can do, this straightforward approach doesn’t have that same allure, particularly when it’s not “trending” online. Beyond anecdotal accounts of cycle syncing successes, it may as well be another “goop-esque” wellness trend like “lettuce water” or “lemon coffee”.

It is disappointing that yet another TikTok trend may not be the answer we’ve been searching for. But that could be part of the problem: in the world of social media, novel, attention-grabbing health claims will always win out over boring advice backed by serious evidence. At least we’re paying attention to our bodies and talking about our cycles, even if we’re at the mercy of healthcare professionals who view our cycles as a part of life rather than a problem that needs solving.