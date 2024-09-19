Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Guyon Espiner on Luxon’s MMP woes: Our political culture, not the system, is broken

By Guyon Espiner
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read
David Seymour, Christopher Luxon and Winston Peters.

David Seymour, Christopher Luxon and Winston Peters.

Online exclusive

Opinion: As Christopher Luxon laments the divisive distraction of David Seymour’s Treaty Principles Bill, he has taken to blaming the electoral system for the pickle he finds himself in.

“We’re in an MMP

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener