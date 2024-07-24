Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Guyon Espiner: What a second Trump term might mean for NZ

By Guyon Espiner
5 mins to read
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his running mare J.D. Vance are againist free trade, globalisation and the rules-based order. For them, it’s America First. Photo / Getty Images

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his running mare J.D. Vance are againist free trade, globalisation and the rules-based order. For them, it’s America First. Photo / Getty Images

Online exclusive

OPINION: In Winston Churchill’s 1898 book The Story of the Malakand Field Force, capturing his time as a cavalry officer and war correspondent in India, he wrote that “nothing in life is so

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener