Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Jonathan Kronstadt: US political campaigns have become disturbingly circus-like

By Jonathan Kronstadt
4 mins to read
Sideshow: Hopefuls in the first Republican presidential debate. Photo / Getty Images

Sideshow: Hopefuls in the first Republican presidential debate. Photo / Getty Images

When I was a kid, and televised entertainment consisted of three networks and something we referred to as the “weird channel”, I used to watch a fair amount of professional wrestling. Unsurprisingly, this found its

Latest from The Listener