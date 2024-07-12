Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Jane Clifton: Rebellion blossoms as floral frocks defy Vogue dictatorship

By Jane Clifton
4 mins to read
People are still wearing floaty florals and roomy midis, and manufacturers who supply the high street and high-volume online outlets are trucking in new ones. Photo / Getty Images

People are still wearing floaty florals and roomy midis, and manufacturers who supply the high street and high-volume online outlets are trucking in new ones. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION: Serious civil disobedience is starting to endanger the global dictatorship known as fashion editors – to the point where sending in a United Nations special rapporteur would not be an overreaction.

People buying clothes

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener