Duncan Garner: No way do loving dads kidnap their kids and go bush for four years

Opinion by
New Zealand Listener
4 mins to read

Duncan Garner: "I am a father of four, and no matter what I have been going through, battling the highs and lows of life, I have never in any way deliberately put my kids in harm's way."

Armed fugitive Tom Phillips was no hero. It’s a huge mistake to think he was anything other than a dangerous and deluded armed thug. He was, as Police Minister Mark Mitchell succinctly put it, a monster.

I’d add to that: an armed bank robber, a kidnapper, a thief, and a

