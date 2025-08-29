Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

Duncan Garner: Reflections on a significant week in rugby

By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Duncan Garner: To all educators, please keep organising sport. Photo / MediaWorks

Duncan Garner: To all educators, please keep organising sport. Photo / MediaWorks

Opinion by Duncan Garner
Duncan Garner is an award-winning journalist and broadcaster who now hosts the Editor in Chief live podcast.
Learn more

I’ve spent the week supporting my son’s school rugby team at the prestigious under-15 national tournament. This year it was held at Jonah Lomu’s former school, Wesley College, in Pukekohe, south of Auckland.

We took 25 boys and they, along with the coaches and management, stayed on a local marae.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save