Duncan Garner: Celebrating seven years clean by going bush

7 mins to read
Duncan Garner: "Going offline gave me a lot of down time to think, contemplate and conclude, once again, that we’ve got it wrong. My two-week tap-out confirmed to me that our society is designed around a mad rat race." Photo / Tony Nyberg

I’ve just returned from two weeks walking in the bush and fishing on the coast. I told family members I’d be home in a couple of weeks; I needed a holiday – a real break

