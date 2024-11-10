Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Charlotte Grimshaw: A time for cold-eyed clarity

New Zealand Listener
4 mins to read
Charlotte Grimshaw: "We’ve all known men with fragile egos who can’t cope with women of equal power. They either rage, or they turn to someone they can dominate." Photo / Getty Images

Charlotte Grimshaw: "We’ve all known men with fragile egos who can’t cope with women of equal power. They either rage, or they turn to someone they can dominate." Photo / Getty Images

Opinion: Waiting in the cinema to watch The Apprentice, a movie about Donald Trump, I sat through an interminable stream of advertisements. It was an assault on the senses, not only because of the volume, but because the ads were moronic. They were visually crude, lame and unsophisticated. Like many

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener