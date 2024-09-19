Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Charlotte Grimshaw: It’s lucky to be a Kiwi, but it’s good to look outside

By Charlotte Grimshaw
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
The European Union Parliament Building in Strasbourg. Photo / Getty Images

The European Union Parliament Building in Strasbourg. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion: Inside the European Parliament in Strasbourg, there’s a 360° cinema that displays the work of the largest transnational parliament in the world. It lays out the process of making law for the whole of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener