Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Alison Mau: I’m the Queen of Redundancy – what I’ve learned from 5 job losses

By Alison Mau
6 mins to read
Alison Mau: "There is one thing the Pollyannas of the HR world are right about, and that is, if you can, think of your situation as an opportunity." Photo / supplied

Alison Mau: "There is one thing the Pollyannas of the HR world are right about, and that is, if you can, think of your situation as an opportunity." Photo / supplied

Online exclusive

Opinion: So, welcome. I realise this is a club you did not wish to join, but as a life member of sorts, I can give you some insights into the how, the why

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener