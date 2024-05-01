Advertisement
Facing redundancy? Here’s what you need to do now

By Lisa Dudson
5 mins to read
Facing redundancy can be daunting but it can be a stepping stone to new possibilities and opportunities. Photo / Getty Images

Online exclusive

In today’s challenging economic environment, you may be facing the possibility of being made redundant, or you may have already been made redundant.

RNZ is publishing a running total of public sector roles

