Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Duncan Garner: Luxon 2.0 and the pay rise he must turn down

By Duncan Garner
5 mins to read
Duncan Garner. Photo / Tony Nyberg

Duncan Garner. Photo / Tony Nyberg

What could Prime Minister Christopher Luxon possibly be waiting for? Why the relative silence on the looming MPs’ pay review by the Remuneration Authority, which is widely expected to recommend a pay rise?

It’s simple:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener