Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Opinion
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Aaron Smale: NZ media’s ageing audience encourages a feedback loop of bias

Opinion by
New Zealand Listener
5 mins to read

Next time a political leader stands in front of a wall of cameras and microphones, filter out what they’re talking about and ask who they and the media outlet are talking to and who they’re not talking to. Photo / NZME

Next time a political leader stands in front of a wall of cameras and microphones, filter out what they’re talking about and ask who they and the media outlet are talking to and who they’re not talking to. Photo / NZME

A few years ago I gave a talk at an investigative journalism conference and focused my attention on the industry’s coverage of Māori issues. At one point I made an off-the-cuff comment that being a Pākehā journalist doesn’t make you racist, but it doesn’t make you neutral, either. One of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save