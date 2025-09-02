Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

Aaron Smale: Scrapping NCEA won’t solve underlying problems faced by Māori students

Aaron Smale
By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Education Minister Erica Stanford on a school visit. Photo / Getty Images

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Education Minister Erica Stanford on a school visit. Photo / Getty Images

Aaron Smale
Opinion by Aaron Smale
Aaron Smale is a journalist specialising in te ao Māori issues.
Learn more

The recent announcement that the government is ditching NCEA predictably grabbed the headlines. But an education story that was probably far more significant sailed under the political and media radar a couple of weeks earlier.

RNZ’s education correspondent John Gerritsen reported that less than half of students in Northland

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save