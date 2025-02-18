Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Aaron Smale: Memo to Wellington – our greatest economic asset and potential is Māori and Polynesian kids

Aaron Smale
By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

How is a Māori or Polynesian kid in a lower socioeconomic area supposed to pursue a career in those fields if he or she can’t even find a teacher to get them to the starting line? Photo / Getty Images

How is a Māori or Polynesian kid in a lower socioeconomic area supposed to pursue a career in those fields if he or she can’t even find a teacher to get them to the starting line? Photo / Getty Images

Aaron Smale
Opinion by Aaron Smale
Aaron Smale is a journalist specialising in te ao Māori issues.
Learn more

I recently ran into an engineering teacher I know from a local secondary school. He mentioned in passing that his counterpart at the school across town had left six months earlier and the school couldn’t find a replacement. The upshot was that the subject would no longer be offered.

This

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener