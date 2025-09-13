Advertisement
Aaron Smale: Te reo rises again

Aaron Smale
Aaron Smale is a journalist specialising in te ao Māori issues.

Pupils at a native school in Whakarewarewa. Photo / Auckland Libraries Heritage Collections AWNS-19090722-02-03

At a family gathering a few years ago I was having a beer with my cousins and aunties and asked a question: “How did we lose the language?”

I was adopted out at birth and didn’t grow up with them so I had missed out on a lot of whānau

