Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

Aaron Smale: Bill, Will and talkback trash

Aaron Smale
By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Bookbinder Bill Tito treats Shakespeare like a taonga, but receives racism and bigotry in return. Photo / Aaron Smale

Bookbinder Bill Tito treats Shakespeare like a taonga, but receives racism and bigotry in return. Photo / Aaron Smale

Aaron Smale
Opinion by Aaron Smale
Aaron Smale is a journalist specialising in te ao Māori issues.
Learn more

In a past life, Mana magazine editor Derek Fox asked me to take a photo of the bookbinder Bill Tito. Derek had written a human interest piece on a lovely man who came to the big city and landed an apprenticeship as a bookbinder, a master craft he has practised

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save