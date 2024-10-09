Advertisement
A dispatch from Sudan - the world’s forgotten battleground

By Stephen Cornish
New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
The Médecins Sans Frontières Hospital in eastern Chad hosts about 40,000 Sudanese refugees who have fled violence in Darfur. Photo / Finbarr O’Reilly / VII Photo

This time last year, I came across the testimony of a child who had fled Khartoum with his family in the early days of the war, seeking refuge in eastern Sudan. Despite the horrors around him, his most profound concern was that the sound of gunfire and airstrikes meant he

