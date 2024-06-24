Subscribe
The mystical and magical world of Craig Foster

11 minutes to read
By Michele Hewitson

If you could somehow peer inside Craig Foster’s head, you imagine that you would find inside, swimming about, a carnival of strange sea creatures. It would be like peering into an aquarium inhabited by brightly

