Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Entertainment
Listener

The Hewitson Profile: The quiet flamboyance of WOW's Meg Williams

10 minutes to read
By Michele Hewitson

Meg Williams, the chief executive of World of WearableArt – that flamboyant fashion and design spectacle that is part-theatre and part-circus– is valiantly making a not entirely successful effort to be a bit more WOW-y

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener