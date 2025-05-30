The Listener’s June viewing guide: Robyn Malcolm’s new Netflix show, David Attenborough goes to sea, and more 

Robyn Malcolm in the Tasmania-set Netflix drama The Survivors. Photo / Netflix

Walking with Dinosaurs

Period dramas

Screening: TVNZ 1, 7pm, Mondays from June 2

Streaming: TVNZ+. New episodes weekly

A long-awaited second series of the 1999 juggernaut BBC natural history series about prehistoric animals, which did for television what Jurassic Park did for the movies . Read our feature on the show.

Diary of a Junior Doctor

Talking the pulse of the profession’s rookies

Screening: TVNZ1, Tuesdays from June 3, 7.30pm

Streaming: TVNZ+, new episodes weekly

A five-episode series following the professional and private lives of five trainee physicians at various stages of qualifying for their specialities while working at Middlemore Hospital. Read ou r feature on the show.

The Survivors

You’re not in Deadloch now

Streaming: Netflix, from June 6

Having had two of her Aaron Falk detective stories made into movies, The Dry and Force of Nature: The Dry 2, Australian writer Jane Harper gets a third screen adaptation with this six-episode Netflix series based on her 2020 standalone novel The Survivors.

Robyn Malcolm stars in the crime drama as the emotionally distant mother of Kieran Elliott (Charlie Vickers, who plays Sauron in The Rings of Power). He has returned to his Tasmanian hometown with his partner and child 15 years after the drownings of two people he knew and the disappearance of a young girl. The town is rocked again when the body of a young woman is found on the beach and the investigation of her death is linked to the earlier ones.

Says showrunner Tony Ayres: “I often describe the show as a Trojan horse. It’s a family melodrama disguised as a murder mystery. Because the things that are really at its heart are things like a son wanting his mother’s love and the mother who just cannot afford to give it because her whole world might fall apart.” The series was filmed on location in Eaglehawk Neck, east of Hobart.

St Denis Medical

Nurse, the screens

Streaming: TVNZ+, double episodes from June 6

Just as TVNZ brings us a fly-on-the-wall series about junior doctors at Middlemore , they’ve added this American mockumentary set in an underfunded hospital in Oregon. Its first season has had a warm critical reception since it began screening on NBC – “consistently amusing, sometimes funny, basically sweet, a little sentimental”, said the Los Angeles Times. And if it looks like The Office with more drip-stands, one of its two creators, Justin Spitzer, did a long stint as a writer on the American version of the David Brent mockumentary. Playing an overworked supervising nurse, Allison Tolman (from season one of Fargo) leads a cast that also includes sitcom veterans David Alan Grier and Wendi McLendon-Covey.

Mind Menders

Trip advisors

Screening: Sky Open, Sundays, June 8 & 15, 8.30pm

Streaming: Neon

Fronted by Sonia Gray and associate-produced by Listener columnist Russell Brown, this two-part series looks at the New Zealand research efforts in the growing field of psychedelic-assisted therapy. That involves Gray herself taking part in LSD microdosing trials as a treatment for depression at the University of Auckland School of Pharmacy. Mind Menders also looks at the use of psilocybin, and the “magic” mushrooms that contain it in other trials, and the work being done with ketamine.

Fear

Trouble with the neighbour

Screening: TVNZ 1, 8.30pm, Sunday June 8, continues Monday and Tuesday

Streaming: TVNZ+

Architect Martyn (Martin Compston, Line of Duty) and his scientist wife Rebecca (Anjli Mohindra, The Lazarus Project) decide to make a fresh start, moving away from London and into a beautiful house in Glasgow with their two young children. It’s all perfect – until their creepy neighbour (Solly McLeod, Tom Jones) begins a campaign of stalking and harassment they find themselves powerless to stop.

Adapted by actor-turned-screenwriter Mick Ford from the book by German magazine editor Dirk Kurbjuweit, it was based on Kurbjuweit’s real-life family experience with an obsessive neighbour. The Guardian called it “stylish, intelligent” and “horribly realistic” in a four-star review.

Strife

Moving slower, still breaking things

Streaming: ThreeNow, from June 8

Australian star Asher Keddie returns in the second season of Strife, the acclaimed dramedy loosely inspired by Mamamia media company founder Mia Freedman’s memoir about going from young magazine editor to digital media entrepreneur. It’s set in the early 2010s – there’s much excitement at the “Eve Life” offices about podcasts – and the series begins with Keddie’s Evelyn Jones fighting to keep the fledgling women’s website financially afloat.

Not helping is that her former deputy has defected to Eve’s old magazine, which is starting a digital platform targeting the same audience. Meanwhile, she’s being harassed by an online troll commenting on her every move, a former employee has written a book entitled “Toxic Boss”, and, having separated, she and her husband (Matt Day) are trying to co-parent their two children in the family home by taking turns staying there. Among new additions to the cast are Mary Coustas as Eve’s new therapist and Tim Minchin as a philosophy lecturer whose classes she attends.

Ocean with David Attenborough

The old man and the sea

Streaming: Disney+, from June 8

He turned 99 in early May, and you get the feeling with Ocean that Sir David Attenborough wouldn’t be standing in front of the camera on windswept coastlines presenting yet another natural history show unless he felt the need.

On Ocean, a 95-minute documentary for National Geographic, Attenborough is delivering an ode to the blue bits of the planet he’s lived on for nearly a century. It’s both a warning about bottom-trawling the seabed into oblivion and a message of hope about the possibility of turning 30% of the ocean into no-fishing areas.

The streaming release of the show coincides with the United Nations’ World Oceans Day and a campaign to increase exploitation-exclusion zones 10-fold from the current 3%. The underwater footage is predictably spectacular and although its presenter doesn’t leave dry land much, he still sounds like a man marvelling at the world around him and also raging against the storm that may destroy it.

The Casketeers: Life and Death Around the Globe

How the other half dies

Screening: TVNZ 1, 7.30pm, Wednesdays from June 11

Streaming: TVNZ+

Francis and Kaiora Tipene and their company Tipene Funerals have endured some unhappy headlines in the past two years – and seen a former employee imprisoned for theft and mishandling human remains – but those are left well behind here. The new Casketeers sees the Tipenes forge out to explore funeral traditions elsewhere in the world, from Vanuatu to Canada and the banks of the Ganges.

The Casketeers: Life and Death around the Globe. Photo / Supplied

Fubar

Big dumb fun

Streaming: Netflix, from June 12

Well, he did say he’d be back – even if it has been two and a half years since season one. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s spy caper leans even further into movie culture for its second season, with the arrival of Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix), camping it up with a ridiculous German accent as Luke Brunner’s dangerous old flame. Meanwhile, Brunner, his fellow CIA agent daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro) and the rest of their team are in witness protection after their identities were revealed to the world. There will be explosions. Many explosions.

Also coming up in June

Brokenwood Mysteries:The eleventh season starts on TVNZ1 on June 15.

The Gilded Age: The third season starts on Neon on June 24.

The Bear: The fourth season streams on Disney+ from June 26.

Squid Game: The third and final season streams on Netflix from June 27.

For a guide to other recent new shows go to the May viewing guide .