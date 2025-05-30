Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

The Listener’s June viewing guide: Robyn Malcolm’s new Netflix show, David Attenborough goes to sea, and more 

New Zealand Listener
7 mins to read

Robyn Malcolm in the Tasmania-set Netflix drama The Survivors. Photo / Netflix

Robyn Malcolm in the Tasmania-set Netflix drama The Survivors. Photo / Netflix

Walking with Dinosaurs

Period dramas

Screening: TVNZ 1, 7pm, Mondays from June 2

Streaming: TVNZ+. New episodes weekly

A long-awaited second series of the 1999 juggernaut BBC natural history series about prehistoric animals, which did for television what Jurassic Park did for the movies. Read .

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener