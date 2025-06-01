Advertisement
Acid test: Why we used Lotto lady as guinea pig in psychedelic therapy trial

Russell Brown
By
Columnist & features writer·New Zealand Listener·
Leaning into psychedelic therapies: Sonia Gray and Russell Brown. Photo / Supplied

You can track almost to the day when New Zealand officially changed its mind about psychedelic drugs. The headine of a 1960 wire story in the Christchurch Press hails the “dream-making drug” LSD as a “new weapon against mental illness”.

By 1966, it was local news: Press stories reported

