Physician reveal thyself: New Middlemore series puts trainee doctors under microscope

Russell Baillie
By
Arts & entertainment editor·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Making life and death decisions: From left, Stephen Tolmay, Shadie Lupo, Keriana Kingi-Nepe, Faseeh Zaidi, Shannon Halpin. Photo / Supplied

You’ve done six years of a medical degree. You’ve probably got student loan debt heading past six figures. You’re now in your postgraduate clinical training as a junior doctor in New Zealand’s biggest, busiest hospital. You’re juggling long, stressful shifts and your first experiences of making life or death decisions

