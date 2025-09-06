Advertisement
NZ Listener’s Songs of the Week: New tracks by Scribe, Reb Fountain, David Bowie, Joni Mitchell, Lady Gaga and more

By &
New Zealand Listener·
7 mins to read

Reb Fountain Credit: Chris Sisarich

Review by Russell Baillie &Graham Reid

Don’t Worry

by Scribe (feat. Mareko)

Scribe’s long-in-the-works farewell album Scribe is Dead has finally dropped. On first listen it sounds like a solid set that benefits from its next-gen crew of local beatmakers and producers. One of the

