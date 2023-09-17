Home / The Listener / New Zealand
Listener

Next generation leaders list: 30 people who are making their marks

12 minutes to read
By
Paul Little

Assuming the planet will have a future, it is the young people of today who will be shaping and running it. Herewith, in alphabetical order, is a list of 30 people who are in their

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener