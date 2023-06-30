Advertisement

How a Christchurch company is saving hospitals millions and reducing their waste

By Caitlin Sykes
7 mins to read
Oliver Hunt: aligning business goals with his environmental and social ethos. Photo / Supplied

Oliver Hunt’s company is diverting more than a tonne of waste a week from New Zealand hospitals by helping them reuse “single-use” medical devices.

Hunt spends his working hours as founder and owner of a

