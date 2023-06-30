Home / The Listener / Health
Listener

Long Covid: New research offers hope to those devastated by virus

16 minutes to read
By Nicky Pellegrino

In late 2020, life changed for Larisa Hockey. She and her three teenagers went from being outdoorsy people who enjoyed hiking, mountain biking and riding horses over their 300ha property near Gisborne to not being

