Home / The Listener / Politics
Listener

Jane Ussher’s political portraits of the 2023 contenders

7 minutes to read
By: Jane Ussher and

Labour

Chris Hipkins and Carmel Sepuloni: The ginga and the princess.

Chris Hipkins. Photo / Jane Ussher
Chris Hipkins. Photo / Jane Ussher

For the Prime Minister, reading Labour’s polls must feel akin to reading your own obit before you have actually departed this mortal coil –

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener