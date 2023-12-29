Light lunch: Sam Low’s easy Cantonese dishes

Sam Low's quick and easy recipes. Photos / Vanessa Wu & Melanie Jenkins

Bok Choy Stir-Fry

A classic side dish for when you are trying to balance out your meals or to add that token green to a banquet, that’s tasty, easy and fast! Like mere minutes fast! Depending on the size of the bok choy, cooking time should be adjusted. I look for a slight crisp on the bok choy; however, the preferred doneness is totally up to you!

Serves 2–3

Bok Choy Stir-Fry. Photo / Melanie Jenkins

300–400 g (10½–14 oz) bok choy, quartered

30 g (1 oz) fresh ginger, thinly sliced

4 cloves garlic, roughly chopped

2 tablespoons cooking oil

2 teaspoons light soy sauce

1 tablespoon rice wine

pinch of white pepper

½ teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons sugar

1 teaspoon cornflour mixed with 2 tablespoons water to make a thickening slurry

Prepare the bok choy by cutting a cross section of the base of the bok choy bulb and pulling it apart — this will divide your bok choy into sections and make it so much easier to clean.

Rinse the quartered bok choy in cold water. I like to shake it vigorously in a bowl of cold water or in a filled sink to get into the muddy nooks of the segments.

In a heated large fry pan or wok, fry the ginger and garlic in the oil for 30 seconds over a high heat until they have slightly coloured golden brown. This really perfumes the oil that will coat the vegetables.

Add the bok choy, soy sauce, rice wine and seasoning, shake or toss to coat the vegetables and cover and cook for 3–4 minutes.

Remove the lid and add the slurry. Mix through for 1 minute until well combined.





The Lowdown

Segment the bok choy and clean. Fry the aromatics in a pan with bok choy, add seasoning, thicken with slurry. Approx. 10 minutes.





Easy Steamed Fish Fillets

Okay, I get it, I keep saying ‘this is my favourite dish’ but this one’s special for sure. If you have grown up in a Cantonese household like me, this dish will most likely be up there in your top 10 dishes.

Serves 2-4 as a protein side with rice.

Easy Steamed Fish Fillets. Photo / Melanie Jenkins

600g–800 g (1 lb 5 oz–1 lb 12 oz) fresh or frozen fish fillets of your choice (thawed frozen basa works well)

1 tablespoon Shaoxing or any aromatic rice wine

¼ cup light soy sauce

1½ teaspoons salt

¼ teaspoon white pepper

3 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons oil

1 teaspoon chicken bouillon powder (optional)

50 g (1¾ oz) fresh ginger, sliced

2 spring onions, greens and whites julienned or diagonally sliced

Prepare a steamer with a lid over a wok or a large pot with at least 2 litres (70 fl oz) of boiling water. If using a microwave, use a microwave-safe dish deep enough for the fish and liquids that will be produced.

Lay the whole fish fillets on a steaming/microwave dish. If using a large fish like salmon, cut the fish fillets smaller, into 3 cm (1¼ in) thick pieces.

In a bowl mix the remaining ingredients, except the ginger and spring onion. Pour over the fish, rotating it a couple of times to make sure it is covered with the seasoning liquid.

Place the ginger and spring onion whites over the fish and steam over a high heat for 15–20 minutes, depending on the size of the fish. If using the microwave, cover the dish and microwave for 10–12 minutes (depending on strength of your microwave), or until the fish is cooked. Be very careful not to get burned by the steam when you remove the lid.

Use a chopstick to poke through the thickest part of the fish to check doneness.

If there is resistance, steam/microwave a little longer.





The Lowdown

Place fish in a dish for steaming or microwaving. Mix the seasoning and pour over fish with aromatics on top, steam or microwave until cooked. Approx. 25 minutes.





Chinese Brown Sugar Steamed Cake

Steamed cake sounds more difficult than it actually is! These cakes are surprisingly simple to make, delicious and incredibly nostalgic for people who grew up going to yum cha often. Because of the cooking technique they stay moist and soft, a perfect accompaniment for a hot cup of Chinese tea. Here’s my easy take on the traditional recipe!

Serves 6–8

Chinese Brown Sugar Steamed Cake. Photo / Melanie Jenkins

4 eggs

1 cup muscovado sugar (or ¾ cup brown sugar)

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon vanilla essence

3½ teaspoons baking powder

½ cup milk

1/3 cup oil

50 g (1¾ oz) coconut milk powder or milk powder (optional)

1 cup flour

In a medium-sized bowl, whisk the eggs, sugar, salt and vanilla until very well combined (2–3 minutes). Add in the remaining ingredients, except the flour, and whisk for another 2 minutes. Gently stir in the flour, trying to not overmix, for about 1 minute.

Let the batter sit for at least 30 minutes at room temperature to allow the baking powder to react, which will allow the cake to get fluffy during the steaming process.

Prepare a pot for the steamer basket with at least 2 litres (70 fl oz) of water over a medium-high heat.

Line the base of a cake tin or ceramic bowl with baking paper. I use an 18 cm (7 in) springform cake tin for this recipe, and grease the sides with butter and dust with flour to prevent sticking (or you could use a gentle spray of cooking oil).

Cover and steam for 30 minutes on medium-high (depending on your cooking dish this could take longer). Check the doneness by poking a skewer or chopstick through the middle. If it comes out clean the cake is done.

Serve warm with your favourite cup of tea.





The Lowdown

Whisk egg and seasonings together. Add flours and whisk. Let the batter sit. Prepare a steamer and steam batter in a lined cake tin. Serve warm. Approx. 1 hour.







