Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Light lunch: Michael Van De Elzen’s fresh tomatoes with herby crumbs

2 mins to read
Michael Van De Elzen shares a summer recipe. Photo / Supplied

Michael Van De Elzen shares a summer recipe. Photo / Supplied

Fresh Tomatoes with Herby Crumbs

This is another simple way of using tomatoes when they are at their sweetest in summer. Use yellow, red, beefsteak, roma or little cherry tomatoes — it doesn’t matter, they

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener