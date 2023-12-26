Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Light lunch: Buckwheat bread and berry smoothies

By Niva & Yotam Kay
5 mins to read
Niva & Yotam Kay share their summer recipes. Photos / Supplied

Niva & Yotam Kay share their summer recipes. Photos / Supplied


Beet Kvass

Recipe for 1 litre (35 fl oz) jar

By far the easiest fermented recipe there is, beet kvass is a simple drink that can be used on its own or in smoothies.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener