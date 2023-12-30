Light lunch: Easy Mexican inspired salad

Black Bean Salad with Coriander & Honey Dressing
Serves 4 as a side.
GLUTEN FREE | NUT FREE | VEGETARIAN
The zingy coriander dressing makes this simple salad really sing.
- 80g fresh rocket leaves
- ½ red capsicum, core removed and sliced thinly
- ¼ red onion, sliced thinly
- 2 radishes, sliced very thinly
- ½ avocado, sliced
- 100g creamy feta
- ¾ cup cooked black beans, well rinsed if from a can
- 1 cooked corn cob, kernels removed or ¾ cup canned corn kernels
- Handful cherry tomatoes, halved
- Flaky salt and cracked black pepper
Dressing
- Large handful fresh coriander or a 50/50 mix parsley and coriander
- 1⁄3 cup good quality olive oil
- 1 rounded teaspoon honey or maple syrup
- Juice of 1 lemon or lime
Use a stick blender
