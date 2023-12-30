Light lunch: Easy Mexican inspired salad

Kelly Gibney and her Mexican inspired salad. Photos / Supplied

Black Bean Salad with Coriander & Honey Dressing

Serves 4 as a side.

GLUTEN FREE | NUT FREE | VEGETARIAN

The zingy coriander dressing makes this simple salad really sing.

Black Bean Salad with Coriander & Honey Dressing. Photo / Supplied

80g fresh rocket leaves

½ red capsicum, core removed and sliced thinly

¼ red onion, sliced thinly

2 radishes, sliced very thinly

½ avocado, sliced

100g creamy feta

¾ cup cooked black beans, well rinsed if from a can

1 cooked corn cob, kernels removed or ¾ cup canned corn kernels

Handful cherry tomatoes, halved

Flaky salt and cracked black pepper

Dressing

Large handful fresh coriander or a 50/50 mix parsley and coriander

1⁄3 cup good quality olive oil

1 rounded teaspoon honey or maple syrup

Juice of 1 lemon or lime

Use a stick blender to blitz the dressing ingredients until smooth. Taste and season well.

Select a large plate or platter. Scatter the rocket leaves, capsicum and red onion. Add the radish slices, avocado and crumbled feta.

Finish with the black beans, corn and cherry tomatoes.

Drizzle dressing over just before serving and top with a little flaky sea salt and cracked black pepper.