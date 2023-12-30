Advertisement
Light lunch: Easy Mexican inspired salad

Quick Read
Kelly Gibney and her Mexican inspired salad. Photos / Supplied

Black Bean Salad with Coriander & Honey Dressing

Serves 4 as a side.

GLUTEN FREE | NUT FREE | VEGETARIAN

The zingy coriander dressing makes this simple salad really sing.

Black Bean Salad with Coriander & Honey Dressing. Photo / Supplied
  • 80g fresh rocket leaves
  • ½ red capsicum, core removed and sliced thinly
  • ¼ red onion, sliced thinly
  • 2 radishes, sliced very thinly
  • ½ avocado, sliced
  • 100g creamy feta
  • ¾ cup cooked black beans, well rinsed if from a can
  • 1 cooked corn cob, kernels removed or ¾ cup canned corn kernels
  • Handful cherry tomatoes, halved
  • Flaky salt and cracked black pepper

Dressing

  • Large handful fresh coriander or a 50/50 mix parsley and coriander
  • 1⁄3 cup good quality olive oil
  • 1 rounded teaspoon honey or maple syrup
  • Juice of 1 lemon or lime

Use a stick blender

