New Zealand

Is NZ’s charity clothing donation model broken?

By Hemma Vara
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
8 mins to read
Charities are desperate for quality clothing despite the fact there is billions of dollars unworn garments piling up in Kiwis’ homes. Photo / Getty Images

Given the world’s wardrobes – not to mention landfills – seem to be stuffed with unwanted clothing, you’d think there’d be enough for everyone to have something to wear no matter what the occasion.

In Aotearoa alone, we have approximately $1.45 billion worth of unworn, high-quality clothing hanging in our

