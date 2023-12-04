Advertisement

Jane Clifton: Make-do and mend, Paris style

4 mins to read
Fashionable threads: About 30% of French shoppers said they would spend less on Black Friday, reported Stastia.

French designer Coco Chanel once declared, “Elegance is refusal.” Who knows what she would make of her country’s new fashion statement, which might be sloganed “Elegance is refuse.”

No nation has done more to indoctrinate

