Hemma Vara: ‘Tis the season to be thrifty

Thrifty Christmas: Buying gifts doesn't have to cost the earth. Photo / Getty Images

I’m often scrolling through Instagram, not looking for anything in particular, when I stumble across a second-hand object (or two) that catches my eye. Would I gift it to a friend?

I would for a like-minded person — and I wouldn’t be alone. Amid a cost-of-living crisis, a growing number of Kiwis are opting for second-hand Christmas gifts and outfits to save money and the planet.

For many, this shift in behaviour isn’t a fad but a necessity. NZ’s annual inflation rate reached 5.6%, in the September quarter, leaving NZ households with tighter budgets and prompting many to reconsider holiday spending. Indeed, spending during November’s Black Friday sale period fell almost 6% compared with 2022.

A blossoming interest in second-hand shopping, particularly for clothing, is a direct response to these circumstances. Earlier this year, a survey for local pre-loved fashion marketplace Designer Wardrobe showed that of the 500 respondents buying second-hand clothing, affordability (87%), style (46%) and sustainability (43%) is top of mind.

This movement towards “conscious consumption” is also mirrored in global trends. According to thredUP’s 2023 Resale Report, the global second-hand market is projected to double by 2027, reaching US$350 billion. Moreover, it’s expected to grow three times faster on average than the global apparel market.

But it’s not just clothing that Kiwis are embracing. According to Trade Me’s annual survey on Christmas shopping habits, the number of Kiwis buying second-hand gifts has nearly tripled since 2019. And 76% of recipients are more open to the idea of receiving a second-hand gift.

Naturally, growing awareness of how our consumption harms the planet also plays a role in this phenomenon. Annually, it’s estimated that around 180,000 tonnes of clothing and textile waste end up in New Zealand landfills. So it’s no wonder that councils all over Aotearoa are moving towards setting up community recycling centres, where you can drop off unwanted items and materials for sorting to be reused, repurposed or recycled.

Savvy shopping

This Christmas, don’t underestimate the allure of thrifted treasures for the home. According to Sydney-based Kiwi, vintage expert and author Charlotte Dallison, nothing beats vintage homewares, glassware and books as gifts.

“It can be harder to find clothes for loved ones unless you really know their shape and style. However, homewares are a lot more straightforward and can really make someone’s Christmas gift stand out and sparkle,” she says.

Trade Me spokesperson Millie Silvester confirms the popularity of second-hand gifts, citing books, home decor, clothing and toys as top choices for savvy shoppers. And if you’re unsure of what your loved one would appreciate, consider a gift voucher from a second-hand store.

Beyond thrifting presents, you can also approach Christmas decorations and gift wrapping in a sustainable manner. The collective power of community is apparent here, with festive initiatives by groups like Xtreme Zero Waste and Sew Love in Raglan, who have held workshops to teach the art of making reusable gift bags out of recycled fabric.

Circular shopping: Councils all over New Zealand are starting upcycled stores to recycle goods that would otherwise go to landfill. Sweden has gone one step further with the ReTuna, the world's first recycling mall. Photo / Supplied

When buying festive attire, style-conscious individuals are scoring party outfits at their local op-shops, and this doesn’t mean they have to settle for ugly Christmas jerseys.

As a seasoned thrifter, throughout the years, Dallison has hunted down many treasured vintage pieces, including a 1920s gown from a Nurse Maude Hospice Shop in Christchurch earlier this year. In Auckland, she’ll source chic party-wear from vintage bridal and occasion-wear boutique Love James and stylish daywear at Waves Vintage.

Admirably, Dallison isn’t afraid to outfit-repeat throughout the Christmas party season. I’ll be doing the same, recently nabbing a pair of Senso navy silk mules for a mere $26 from Paper Bag Princess on Karangahape Road. They’ll undoubtedly be my go-to shoes for all festive engagements.

While thrifting offers affordability, Dallison advises against succumbing to a fast-fashion mentality when sifting through the racks. “Often, op shops’ prices are so affordable that we lean into the same excessive, ‘more, more, more!’ mentality that fast fashion has created in our culture. Even if you’ve found something for a song, you still need to assess whether it will really work in your wardrobe and whether you’ll want to wear it.”

When thrifting isn’t thrifting

Second-hand designer consignment stores, where shops sell on behalf of individuals, are also on the rise. Here, you’ll find designer clothes, shoes, bags and other accessories supposedly at a fraction of the original price — but a fraction of a three or four-digit item can still be pricey.

Nevertheless, the growing second-hand market is also making luxury fashion more accessible. A noteworthy example is local fashion influencer Aki Curtis, who recently showcased a vintage Gucci bag on her Instagram account. The bag was bought from designer resale platform Vestiaire Collective for US$370, a fraction of what the same style bag would be worth today if purchased new — around NZ$4000.

Retailers, from high street to luxury, also recognise the value of brand-owned resale programmes. For instance, Gucci Vault offers a selection of restored vintage handbags, while Lululemon’s “Like New” scheme allows customers in the United States to trade in apparel for resale online.

And although Kiwis don’t yet have the privilege of shopping at a mall solely dedicated to recycled wares — like Sweden’s ReTuna Återbruksgalleria — it’s entirely possible there will be a pilot here in the future. After all, “pre-loved” doesn’t mean “second best”.